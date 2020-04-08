Rumour about NSFW Cats movie confirmed

The Cats derrières could still be there.

A rumoured "butthole cut" of the 2019 flop movie musical may actually exist, according to a visual effects worker who confirmed that kitty butts were first discovered about halfway through production while watching video playbacks.

"We went to call our supervisor, and we're like, 'There's a f***ing a **hole in there! There's buttholes!'" the unnamed source told the Daily Beast.

"It wasn't prominent but you saw it … And you (were) just like, 'What the hell is that? … There's a f***ing butthole in there.' It wasn't in your face - but at the same time, too, if you're looking, you'll see it."

Francesca Hayward, centre, in Cats. Picture: Universal Pictures.

The fur started flying about a rump-included version in mid-March. At that time, a rumour spread that a visual-effects producer was hired in November solely to remove pussy posteriors galore from director Tom Hooper's footage.

"My new year's resolution is to get the cowards at @UniversalPics to release the #ButtholeCut of @catsmovie. MAKE IT HAPPEN AMERICA," tweeted writer Jack Waz, who said the graphic artist was a "friend of a friend" and suggested that "somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats".

His declaration led to a furry flurry of support from tweeters who used the hashtag #ReleaseTheButtholeCut to exert pressure on the studio.

According to the anonymous whistleblower, the buzzed-about buttholes were the real rear-deal, although not an intentional addition to the movie, which has been lambasted for sloppily adding CGI fur to the actors.

Taylor Swift in Cats. Picture: Universal Pictures.

"There was nobody that said, 'We want buttholes,' " the source told the Daily Beast. "It was one of those things that just happened and slipped through."

Universal has only released one statement about the backside debacle, with a spokesman telling Vanity Fair, "Hopefully that will add to the magic and mythical nature of the cinematic treasure."

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Rumour about NSFW Cats movie confirmed