Insane swap deal could rock PL, WC star hints at Utd move

WITH just under two weeks left, this summer's transfer window is not slowing down - and we are here to take you through all the latest deals and rumours.

Arsenal have been busy under new boss Unai Emery so far, while Jose Mourinho is unhappy with Manchester United's lack of activity.

While some massive deals have already been completed, there could be more still to come.

So check out all the latest transfer gossip below...

ARSENAL-BARCA BLOCKBUSTER SWAP DEAL

Aaron Ramsey could be used in a swap deal to bring Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele to Arsenal.

The Welshman has been locked in contract talks with the Gunners, as he enters his final year.

France's Ousmane Dembele kisses the World Cup trophy

But should Barca be willing to part with exciting French winger Dembele, they may insist on Ramsey moving the other way.

MINA HINTS AT UNITED MOVE

Barcelona defender Yerry Mina has hinted at a sensational move to Manchester United - despite ongoing Everton rumours.

The Colombian centre-back now follows the Red Devils, along Old Trafford stars Paul Pogba and Antonio Valencia on Instagram.

Mina was expected to join the Toffees but this latest move puts United in pole position for his signature.

BLUES EYE PULISIC

Chelsea hope to usurp Liverpool and beat them to the signing of Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic.

The American forward is one of the hottest commodities in Europe following his impressive breakthrough in Germany and on the international stage.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked with the 19-year-old attacking midfielder and knows him well from his time in charge of Dortmund.

SPURS IN FOR KONDOGBIA

Tottenham are bidding to sign Valencia midfield powerhouse Geoffrey Kondogbia.

The France international shone last season for the Spaniards while on loan from Inter Milan.

Valencia recently triggered Kondogbia's £22million release clause to tie him down until 2022.

UNITED TO WIN WILLIAN RACE?

Manchester United are expected to complete the signing of Chelsea winger Willian, despite Real Madrid rumours.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for some time, but the deal came under scrutiny when the Spanish giants reportedly made a bid.

But he remains set to join United before the August 9 transfer deadline.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission