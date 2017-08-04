Run a magic mile

FESTIVAL FIRST: The first Mantra Magic Mile will be held as part of the Whitsunday Reef Festival on August 5.

WHETHER you're determined to beat your personal best, or whether you're running purely for the fun of it, the Whitsunday Reef Festival's Mantra Magic Mile will be a great chance to stretch your legs.

The festival's brand new event was inspired by Tim Oberg, a member of the Whitsunday Running Club, and James Carman from the Whitsunday Triathlon Club, who thought it would be fun to feature a classic race in the schedule of events.

Mr Oberg said one mile - which is 1600 metres - was four laps of 400 metres, allowing organisers to include relays and events for children.

He said a 400-metre loop had been created, running from the front of the Reef Festival stage to the roundabout near the Breeze Bar on the Airlie Beach main street, and back again.

Mr Oberg said the event was aimed at giving everyone in the community the chance to run a mile with no cost barrier and the choice to walk, run or jog the race.

"We're hoping to see lots of participation from people who aren't normally runners. There's no time limit on finishing the race and it's a great way to get people participating rather than spectating," he said.

"And to have the chance to jog down the main street of Airlie Beach ... it's just a bit of fun."

Mantra Magic Mile races will include open men's and open women's mile races, a children's mini mile (400 metres), and a team relay race (teams of four). There will also be a relay race for local primary schools and a fancy dress business team challenge relay event.

Whitsunday Reef Festival Committee chairperson and event organiser, Margie Murphy, said she was looking forward to including the race as something different.

She said the ideal time to host the event was after the festival's Street Parade, when the road was already closed.

NEW EVENT

WHERE: Centre of Main Street, Airlie Beach

WHEN: Saturday August 5, 5pm (after the Street Parade)

COST: Free

REGISTER: On the Whitsunday Reef Festival website, or on the day.