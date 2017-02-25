Run for a cure

WHEN Airlie Beach local Shane Roberts lost his wife to cervical cancer last year, he knew he wanted to do something to show his support for Cancer Council.

That's why, next month, Mr Roberts will take part in The March Charge, a month-long campaign encouraging Queenslanders to run or walk to raise funds for Cancer Council.

I took part in (The March Charge) in 2016 where I ran 250km and raised just over $2000,” he said.

"I wanted to do the same this year after losing (Belinda) because I wanted to continue the support.”

Mr Roberts said he and Belinda were married since 2012 after having been a couple since 2002.

"I met her overseas,” he said.

"We worked together overseas for a travel company.”

Then in 2014, Belinda was diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer and, in 2016, she passed away.

"When Belinda was going through treatment I wanted to be able to do more than just support her (and) taking part in The March Charge enabled me to do that,” he said.

"This year, I'll be running 270km and raising funds in her honour.

"Running that far is nothing compared to the pain and struggle that cancer patients have to endure.”

Mr Roberts said he wanted to do as much as possible in the way of donations towards Cancer Council and explain one very important factor to everyone.

"A lot of people think it's just for research but it's also a support network for people going through cancer,” he said. "There's support, not just for sufferers, but for their families and friends as well. It really brings awareness to that and the research (Cancer Council) do is absolutely fantastic.”

For now, Mr Roberts is training hard to ensure he meets his goal.

"I've been active and building my kilometres up with running,” he said.

To take part in The March Charge register online either individually or in a team at themarchcharge.com.au.

For more information about Cancer Council Queensland visit cancerqld.org.au or call 131120.