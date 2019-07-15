Run of international backpackers face court

FOUR international backpackers in Bowen to work on vegetable farms have faced the long arm of the law after being caught drink driving.

The four pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court last week to drink driving related charges.

France's Adeline Marie Bonnet, 25, was the first to face magistrate James Morton, charged with being in charge of a vehicle while over the general alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Bonnet recorded a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.094 when she was breath tested by police in Dalrymple St, Bowen, at 1.38am on June 22.

Sgt Myors said Bonnet was sitting in the driver's seat of a car parked outside the Grand View Hotel with the keys in the ignition and the brake lights operating when police went to speak to her.

Bonnet told police at the time she had drank four or five glasses of wine.

Representing herself in court, Bonnet said the car was not hers, but apologised for the offence.

"I'm so sorry, it was a mistake,” she said.

She was fined $500 and her driver's licence disqualified for three months.

Another French resident, Axel Marcel Joulain, 24, was the next to face the court, charged with driving over the general alcohol limit.

Sgt Myors said Joulain recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.054 when he was breath tested by police in Herbert St, Bowen, at 9.45pm on July 8.

He told police at the time he was driving to go to the bottle shop to buy more alcohol.

Representing himself in court, Joulain said he had drank four beers, but "thought I would be okay” to drive.

He was fined $350 and lost his licence for one month.

Shannon Stringer, 23, from England, was the third backpacker to face the court, also charged with drink driving over the general alcohol limit.

The court was told she recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.077 when she was stopped by police in west St, Bowen, at 12.05am on June 22.

Stringer told police at the time she had drank two glasses of wine over two hours.

Representing herself in court, Stringer said she was sorry for drink driving.

"I'm very apologetic. It's out of character,” she said.

Stinger was fined $350 and her licence was disqualified for two months.

The fourth backpacker to front the court was South Korean man Inseok Yang, 28, who was charged with low range drink driving.

Sgt Myors told the court Yang recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.058 when he was stopped by police in Queens Rd, Bowen at 12.40am on June 15.

He told police at the time he had shared a bottle of wine and some beers that night.

He was fined $350 and his licence was disqualified for one month.