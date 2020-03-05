Runaway prisoner soon caught

A RUNAWAY prisoner was apprehended quickly thanks to help from the public.

Caleb Ethan Cannon appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on Monday, February 24, where he pleaded guilty to a string of charges and was remanded in custody by Magistrate James Morton.

As police were leading the 19-year-old from the courthouse to the watch house, he has ‘done a runner on foot’ according to Proserpine Police.

“He is quite quick and he does have form for it,” Proserpine Police Station Acting Sergeant Shaun Myors said.

“There was a lot of assistance from members of the public.

“A couple of people pointed out the direction he had gone, and one member of the public even gave a police officer a lift in his own car to where he was hiding behind a wall in a nearby street.

“This resulted in him being taken back into custody without any injury to the public or any police.

“He was found and arrested a short time after escaping – only about 15 minutes - and police would like to thank the public for their assistance in the timely apprehension - without incident - of the offender.”

Cannon was remanded in custody and is due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court again on Monday, March 9.