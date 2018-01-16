Runner take on 5kms in memory of Dolly

RUNNERS at the Airlie Beach parkrun at event #116 took to the pavement in memory of Dolly Everett on Saturday.

In a slow 5km run this week lead runner, Mark Ogilive crossed the line first in 20.22, hot on his heels was Guy Thrupp in 20.47 and third runner home was Emma Hogan just eight seconds later.

Riana Wronski was the second female runner across the line and Joleen Tirendi was the third woman to finish.

Airlie Beach parkrun stalwart, Maree Reardon celebrated her 50th parkrun and stood up at the pre-race briefing to collect her red milestone t-shirt.

A total of 81 athletes ran, strolled and walked the 5km course along the Bicentennial Walkway on Saturday including first time finisher Evie Oberg.

Airlie Beach parkrun volunteers this week were Vanessa Corbett, Robyn Corrigan, Karen Maddock, Chris Murphy, Deb Rowland and Jaxon and Karen Tulk.