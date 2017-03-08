Runners brave rain at Airlie parkrun

Sam Vinci takes in the Abell Point Marina during Saturday's Airlie Beach parkrun.

EXACTLY 63 athletes fought the temptation to hit the snooze button on Saturday morning.

Arriving at the Abell Point Marina for the weekly 5km Airlie Beach parkrun event were a host of enthusiastic runners.

Local running legend Peter Moore was in a league of his own on Saturday, winning the race by almost a minute from Mark McConkey and Aaron Debrincat.

First woman across the line was Aimee Sulzberger in a time of 24:13, right behind her was Kirsty Waugh and Riana Young Casinella rounded out the top three women.

Christian Beattie hit the course for the first time along with Judy Adsett and Coby Barker.

Congratulations to Martin Cortvriend, Maryanne Fyvie, Jo Goodall, Annette Harm, Brentan Foote, Stef Renkewitz, Sarah Voigt, Dianne Barford and Braxton Pattemore, who all achieved PBs.

Next week Airlie Beach parkrun will be running a pacer day run.

There will be five or six pacer groups with progressively longer target times.

Target times suggested include 22, 24, 25, 27, 30, 40 minutes.

A pace runner will finish the run at selected times and athletes finishing at the same time as the pacer know what time they have achieved.

For those who regularly match the target speed it is an opportunity to work on consistency and offers the encouragement to run faster.