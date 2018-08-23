Runners get set for Great Whitsunday Trail Run

ON AIR: Tim Oberg pictured having a blast at the 147th Airlie Beach parkrun on Saturday morning from Abell Point Marina.

PARKRUNNERS laced up their joggers and took to the familiar path for the 147th Airlie Beach parkrun on Saturday morning.

There were 21 newcomers to join the team of 85 that took off on the 5km loop with appearances from several recreational athletes who participated in Run the Great Whitsunday Trail on Sunday.

Ten running clubs joined the crew representing Whitsunday Running Club, Riverway Beer Runners, Mackay Road Runners, Dynamic Running, Knox Roadrunners, Launceston Running Club, DofE, Northern Rivers Running Roosters, Harlow RC and the Brisbane River City Runners.

Congratulations to Ben Ivers, John Kilkelly, Tace Withers, Rhys Harry, Craig Boxer, Andrew Brown, Shaun Lohman, Candice Apruzzese, Julie Cauchi, Siobhan Barlow and Niall Tomas who achieved personal bests this week.

Thank you volunteers Bob Barford, Peter Carruthers, Robyn Corrigan, Gary Corrigan, Maryanne Fyvie, Geoffrey Fyvie, Justin Knight-Gray, Sylvie Martin, Peter Moore and Maree Reardon whose efforts ensure that parkrun goes ahead each week.

The Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday morning from 7am at Abell Point Marina. Register via the Airlie Beach parkrun website.