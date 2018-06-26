Menu
Login
Tim McQuoid-Mason, Rebecca Hadley and Ayla Hadley all completed their 100th parkrun on Saturday.
Tim McQuoid-Mason, Rebecca Hadley and Ayla Hadley all completed their 100th parkrun on Saturday.
News

Runners make three digit run milestone at Airlie parkrun

Peter Carruthers
by
26th Jun 2018 11:24 AM

THREE Airlie Beach parkrunners each celebrated the running of 500kms, broken into bite-sized 5km sections on Saturday.

Ayla Hadley, Tim McQuoid-Mason and Rebecca Hadley all broke the triple digit milestone to the applause of the participants during the pre-run briefing at the Abell Point Marina.

They were part of a 77-strong field that laced up their runners to tackle the 139th Airlie parkrun event.

Members from six clubs took part including the Whitsunday Running Club, the Northern Rivers Running Roosters, Peninsula Trail Runners, the Olympic H & AC Inc and the Cosmic Hillbashers.

This week's volunteers who help made the event a reality were: Margaret Coote, Jesse and Caroline Frisch, Justin Knight-Gray, Karen Maddock, Colin McIntosh and Sharon McNally.

Welcomed to the parkrun fold this week was, Chelsea Ashfield.

Each week at 7am parkrun departs Abell Point Marina.

abell point marina airlie beach parkrun parkrun running whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Three crashes in 16 hours

    Three crashes in 16 hours

    News IN just over 16 hours, the Airlie Beach region had three major traffic crashes, two of which involved drink drivers.

    • 26th Jun 2018 11:08 AM
    Brahmans take revenge win on Mackay Brothers at Les Stagg

    Brahmans take revenge win on Mackay Brothers at Les Stagg

    News Brahmans take revenge win on Mackay Brothers at Les Stagg.

    • 26th Jun 2018 10:03 AM
    BREAKING: Cannonvale two-car crash

    BREAKING: Cannonvale two-car crash

    News QAS are on scene treating three people involved in a two-car crash

    Has your visa expired? Now is your chance to talk

    Has your visa expired? Now is your chance to talk

    News The visa experts are coming to Cannonvale.

    Local Partners