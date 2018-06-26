Runners make three digit run milestone at Airlie parkrun

Tim McQuoid-Mason, Rebecca Hadley and Ayla Hadley all completed their 100th parkrun on Saturday.

THREE Airlie Beach parkrunners each celebrated the running of 500kms, broken into bite-sized 5km sections on Saturday.

Ayla Hadley, Tim McQuoid-Mason and Rebecca Hadley all broke the triple digit milestone to the applause of the participants during the pre-run briefing at the Abell Point Marina.

They were part of a 77-strong field that laced up their runners to tackle the 139th Airlie parkrun event.

Members from six clubs took part including the Whitsunday Running Club, the Northern Rivers Running Roosters, Peninsula Trail Runners, the Olympic H & AC Inc and the Cosmic Hillbashers.

This week's volunteers who help made the event a reality were: Margaret Coote, Jesse and Caroline Frisch, Justin Knight-Gray, Karen Maddock, Colin McIntosh and Sharon McNally.

Welcomed to the parkrun fold this week was, Chelsea Ashfield.

Each week at 7am parkrun departs Abell Point Marina.