Menu
Login
TRUE SPORTSMANSHIP: Runner Lee Pratt stops to help a cyclist finish Challenge the Mountain.
TRUE SPORTSMANSHIP: Runner Lee Pratt stops to help a cyclist finish Challenge the Mountain. Rockhampton Photography Club
Offbeat

Runner's mid-race act of kindness captured on camera

Michelle Gately
by
3rd Sep 2018 3:55 PM

WHEN ultramarathon runner Lee Pratt saw a young bike rider struggling on Pilbeam Dr during Rockhampton's Challenge the Mountain, there was no question he'd give up the race to help.

Mr Pratt isn't sure what was wrong with the bike, but he offered to carry it as the two men walked the remaining 3km of the gruelling climb together.

The unrelenting 5km timed race pits runners and cyclists against Mount Archer's 10 per cent gradient.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

For Mr Pratt, it was just a training run.

He's used to tough endurance races in the Sunshine Coast hinterland and Blue Mountains, and regularly trains on Mount Archer's walking trails.

It's the first time Mr Pratt has done the annual mountain race, but he said the decision to help a fellow competitor was easy.

Challenge the Mountain president Sharon Kearney said seeing the images of people helping each other throughout the race gave her goosebumps.

"There are so many facets to the event and it brings out the best in everybody. It's just a beautiful event," she said.

challenge the mountain editors picks endurance event sportsmanship tmboffbeat
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Proserpine runs as one for Cystic Fibrosis

    Proserpine runs as one for Cystic Fibrosis

    News RUNNERS and canines assembled at St Catherine's Catholic College for the third annual Run as 1 fun run raising awareness and money for Cystic Fibrosis.

    Man arrested in Airlie Beach following alleged assaults

    Man arrested in Airlie Beach following alleged assaults

    News Man arrested in Airlie Beach following alleged assaults

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    News RACQ CQ Rescue reveals increase in call-outs to road crash victims.

    Utopia campaign secures national win for Whitsundays

    Utopia campaign secures national win for Whitsundays

    News Region's resilience and community spirit on show in Canberra.

    Local Partners