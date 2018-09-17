Runners out in force for the 151st Airlie parkrun

RUN THE BOARDWALK: Runners came out in numbers for the 151st Airlie Beach Parkrun on Saturday.

PARKRUN: Parkrunners were back out in full force on Saturday morning as the 151st Airlie Beach Parkrun hit the boardwalk.

There were 19 first time park runners who laced up their shoes and took to the picturesque 5km loop around Airlie Beach after being welcomed by the usual contingent.

Representatives from several clubs were present on the day including Whitsunday Running Club, YMCA of Canberra Runners Club and Run for Your Life.

A special congratulations goes to Ryan Edkins, Christopher Harvey, Katie Gascoyne, Bossie Boshoff, Andrea Farley, Allen Thomas, Jack Oberg, Chelsea Ashfield, Suzanne Crabtree, Karen Jordan, Tamara Horsford and Susanne Willmott.

Organisers thanked volunteers Nicholas Boak, Robyn Corrigan, Jesse Frisch, Jazmyn Fyvie, Maryanne Fyvie, Joshua King, Justin Knight-Gray, Nicole Murphy, Kara Olver and Greg Olver who had helped to make parkrun possible each week.

Airlie Beach Parkrun is held every Saturday from 7am starting from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Drive.

Parkrun is free but participants are required to register before attending.

Join the crew and grab a post parkrun coffee at Barcelona Tapas Bar and Café or New Bohemian Raw Café at Abell Point Marina.