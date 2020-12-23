Runners pound the pavement throughout pandemic

Members of the Whitsunday Running Club celebrated a turbulent year at their Christmas party. Picture: Supplied

Members of the Whitsunday Running Club celebrated a turbulent year at their Christmas party. Picture: Supplied

The pandemic proved no match for a team of keen athletes as the Whitsunday Running Club endeavoured to keep pounding the pavement in 2020.

After the initial lockdown period ended, the club organised a number of events for members interested in racing 5km, 10km or 21km.

They also ran a regular 5km “(not) parkrun” on Saturday mornings to help the community get back to some form of normality.

A number of members were able to take part in official events in the later part of the year and were rewarded for their efforts at the club’s Christmas party.

Athlete of the Year was awarded to Chris Murphy who continued to impress with an Australian Record for completing 308km in the Big Dog International Backyard.

Club Person of the Year was Maree Reardon who was recognised for her outstanding job looking after the club’s finances and preparing volunteers to help out at organised events.

Chris Murphy ran 308.2km over 34 hours and 42 minutes. Picture: Supplied

The Most Improved Athlete was Andrea Farley who showed continued improvement throughout the year in both speed and endurance.

Sylvie Thureau Martin took out first place as the Female Athlete of the Year with Julie Stone second and Margaret Coote in third place.

Sylvie is an old warrior and regularly wins first place in her age category at the various trail and running events she takes part in.

Justin Knight-Gray was the Male Athlete of the Year followed by Roland Henderson and Rodger Walker.

Justin completed several virtual marathons this year and recently completed the Gold Coast 50km event.

More stories

New clinic set up in Cannonvale as NSW COVID cases rise

Six ways to support Whitsunday businesses this Christmas

How new border closures will affect Whitsunday travellers

The coveted President’s Cup was awarded to Nicole Murphy for her consistent improvement at regular parkruns and her dedication to running and the support she gives her superstar husband Chris.

Nicole is regularly seen pushing a pram while completing her 5km runs.

Club president Tim McQuoid-Mason said it was a really enjoyable evening and congratulated all the runners for their achievements.

“It has been an absolute pleasure watching how the various members have progressed over the year despite the restrictions to their training and racing,” he said. ”

The running club has regular sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and anyone is welcome to come and try it out.

Details are available on their Facebook page and website.