Runners ready to race ahead of weekend's fest

FUN FOR ALL: Children and families were a big part of the 2017 Airlie Beach Running Festival. Sharon Smallwood

EXCITED entrants signed up to the 2018 staging of the Airlie Beach Running Festival are digging deep in the final days of training before Sunday's event.

If you are yet to sign up the the Run to Paradise event online entries will be accepted until 9pm on Friday night by visiting runairlie.com.au.

Event manager Tim McQuoid-Mason said those not able to make the online deadline could register in person at the Port of Airlie from 2-6pm on Saturday.

"There may be a mad rush and I think athletes are holding back to see if they have the fitness to actually complete the event,” he said.

So far more than 300 runners have registered, which is down a little of last year, but McQuoid-Mason said recently there was a growing trend to submit late online and in person entries.

The half and full-marathon courses have been measured in accordance with International Association of Athletic Federations and Association of International Marathons guidelines.

And the army of volunteers have been briefed on their roles ahead of Sunday's festivities.

McQuoid-Mason said though there had been uncertainty about the direction of the course due to planned council Airlie Beach revitalisation works, the festival has been given the go ahead to run it's events along the iconic Airlie foreshore.

"It has been a real roller coaster, we had the foreshore planning and then they announced a new cruise ship on Sunday but the markets have been cancelled for that and everything should be okay,” he said.

All participants are required to be at the Port of Airlie precinct half-and-a-hour ahead of their race for the pre-race briefing.

"I am looking forward to it, we have a nice variety of events and expect a festival atmosphere at the start/finish line,” McQuoid-Mason said.

RUN TO PARADISE

-5am-6am Registration

-6am START - Airlie Beach Marathon

-6.30am START - Half Marathon

-7.30am START - 10km Fun Run

-9.30am START - 5km Fun Run

-10.30am START - 2km Junior Dash

-11am START - 1km Kids Run/Walk

-11.30am Presentations