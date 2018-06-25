Runners take to the sand in the Great Whitehaven Beach Run

UNDER an ominous sky runners from all over the state laced up their trainers for a date with the silica white sands of Whitehaven Beach on Sunday.

Cruise Whitsunday ferries and Hamilton Island's Reef Ryder RIBs deposited an excited group of both hard core athletes and punters looking for the perfect backdrop to complement a Sunday jog.

Race director Stephen Jackson said this year's event sold out which meant 350 competitors and 90 spectators travelled to the backside of Whitsunday Island for the fifth running of the event.

"The numbers were up on last year but we think there could be more growth if we had more boats,” he said.

Competitors reported conditions on the sand were a little tougher than last year which was a factor of tide.

The high tide meant runners were forced to follow a track further up the beach where the sand was softer.

And returning to the southern end of the beach a stiff headwind hampered progress.

"We did have some patches with soft surface that made it a bit difficult and a bit slower for the runners on the course in the afternoon.”

"So if you were running into it twice for the half marathon it was a tough day out.

"But no one signs up for these things without expecting to work for a result and it was the same for everyone.”

Twenty five-year-old Italian runner visiting from Bowen, Andea Biotto won the half marathon event in 1.38.47 and the first woman to finish the 21kms was Charlotte Fanthorpe in 1.52.27.

Biotto said he thought the race looked amazing and wanted to be a part of it.

"I have never run on the sand before and it was really, really hard,” he said.

"Especially the first lap when the tide was high.”

Jackson said the Great Whitehaven Beach Run is not like most other events in the Hamilton Island Endurance Series in that a wide cross section of the running community took part.

"We see a lot of runners form gyms and weight loss programs and people just doing it for a weekend trip to Whitehaven Beach,” he said.

This was the case for Brisbane-based runner Paul Gaynor who returned to the event for second consecutive year and ran with friends who have entered the event since it's inception.

"It's not just about the running it's about the boat ride over and being on Whitehaven Beach,” he said.

"We love Airlie. We will spend a few day either side of the run and have got good deals on accommodation.”

The Whitsunday Running Club fielded about 30 entrants, all saying they had a great day on Whitehaven.

Results

Half marathon

Andrea Biotti 01.38.47

Charlotte Fanthorpe 01:52:27

10km

Colin Mcintosh 41.30

Kate Pascoe 49:04

5km

Jade Bidgood 18:34

Elliarna Mitchell 22:17