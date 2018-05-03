Runners waging an island assault

RUNNING: There's an assumption that long distance running is an individual sport, but the members of the Whitsunday Running Club would argue strongly against that.

A large group has begun to wrap up their preparations or in sport speak; 'taper', for the upcoming Stamford Financial Hilly Marathon on Hamilton Island.

Having one of the countries toughest and most spectacular running events right on their doorstep is not only a great source of motivation, but its also the ideal tonic for a bumper season ahead.

Race Director and founder Steve Jackson points out the benefits of the events timing.

"When first launched over twelve years ago, it was important that we placed it in the run season calendar where it was of most benefit to the runners. Staging the race early in the run calendar, allows runners to do their big miles and strength training (otherwise known as hills) as perfect preparation for the race, but then once recovered, allows them to sharpen up with more speedwork and race well over the months ahead. A good Hilly run usually transforms into a great year for runners.”

Leading the charge is the experienced Mark McConkey, who has run in the event for a number of years and knows well the challenges that lie ahead.

"It's a unique race; the climbs, the descents and the views in between, all take your breath away”.

McConkey has put together a program for club members, regardless of their background, speed and ability, to prepare them for the tests ahead.

Club members have taken on all options; some runners taking on the relay, others yet the half marathon and the irrepressible Justin Knight-Gray hoping to rise up on the marathon podium, following his third place finish last year.

The race will serve as an excellent pre-cursor to the club's own event; the Airlie Beach Running Festival in mid-July.

Over fifteen Whitsunday Running Club members will make the journey across to the event on Sunday May 6, a journey made even easier thanks to long time event sponsor, Cruise Whitsundays.

Transfers to Hamilton Island are included for event participants.

Their supporters; up to two children and an adult, can travel at 50 per cent discount.

With the inclusion of the various distance options, including junior races, it's a great weekend away or a day trip; with the all bar the marathon starting after the arrival of the first ferry to the Island of the day, which departs from Shute Harbour on race day morning.

Competitors can choose to make a weekend of the event, with parkrun on Saturday morning, the Australian premiere of fabled short film festival, Trails in Motion to be held on Saturday night.

The festival; which normally draws a cover charge, is shown for free on race eve, includes a range of trail focussed short films from across the world. There's also dinner specials at Palm Terrace Restaurant, so together runners should be "fuelled up and fired up” to tackle the trails come race day.

Following the race, there's the lunch time presentation, a recovery twilight yoga session and live music in the Marina on Sunday night.

Taking advantage of the long weekend; there's also the Dent Dash and Dent Yoga experiences to speed recovery on Monday.

With participants being able to journey across for a light jog or yoga session on the stunning championship golf course before tucking into a breakfast worthy of their champion efforts across the action-packed weekend.

Entries remain open up until race eve, with the online entry closing Friday, May 4 and last minute entries possible on Saturday, May 5.

With an exciting new course, early entries already healthy and the momentum around the event building as it draws near; Hamilton Island will be a great place to "race hard, recover harder' at the opening event of this year's Endurance Series.