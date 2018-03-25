Runners/walkers enjoy cool weather event

Runners make thier way along Shingley Beach for the weekend's parkrun.

Runners make thier way along Shingley Beach for the weekend's parkrun.

A COOLER start to the 126th Airlie Beach parkrun on Saturday was a welcome relief for runners but oddly didn't mean the bettering of personal bests at the head of the field.

Jamie Jochheim is well known to Strava users as the man to beat on short segments around the Whitsundays and has demonstrated he is also quick as a 5k runner.

He led the pack from start to finish and said after the race mid-week training at Mt Rooper had left him with sore legs.

But it didn't stop him from crossing the line first and just 15 seconds outside his parkrun PB on Saturday.

Guy Thrupp was a minute behind the leader and came in second and an unknown athlete finished third.

Sandy Miller was the first female athlete to finish followed by Joanna Addy and Matilda Dennison in a new PB rounded out the top three women finishers.

There were no first-time runners or walker this week but a visitor from Scotland received a warm welcome at the pre-race briefing.

Those who did enjoy new PBs included: Shavaun McLean, Angela Greenhill, Ellie Rasmussen, Sylvia Powell, Nicholas Boak and Sally Powell.

This week's volunteers to which all participants are grateful were: Vanessa Corbett, Robyn Corrigan, Maryanne Fyvie, Mark Ogilvie, Greg and Kara Oliver, Paula Tierney and Sebastian Vinci.

For more photos check out the Airlie Beach parkrun Facebook page and for a full list of results visit the parkrun website.