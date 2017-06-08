Running Fest set for massive field

THEY'RE OFF: Runners on the start line of last year's Airlie Beach Running Festival.

RUNNING: It's one of the biggest annual sporting events in the Whitsundays and it's set to get even bigger this year with the Airlie Beach Running Festival reporting registrations are already up on where they were in 2016.

Race director Tim Oberg said not only was it shaping to be one of their biggest events, they'd also made a bunch of changes this year to make the event more accessible than ever before.

"It's good to see so many people still looking to register, particularly post-cyclone,” Oberg said.

"We've also had a larger than normal intake from interstate this year and even New Zealand.

"It's really exciting and certainly seeing that the Running Festival is not just appealing to locals but to outside our market.”

Not only will be there be a larger field this year, there have been several changes to the Airlie Beach course.

"Rather than it going down to Jubilee Pocket last year, it turns around at the Port of Airlie so all the running is contained from Cannonvale Beach to Port of Airlie,” Oberg said.

"(Spectators) are going to see more action in smaller distances. "For example if you're supporting someone running a marathon, you would see them run past you eight times. "It's a great spectator course.”

There are also a number of new events this year including the Heart of the Reef Marathon and the family friendly Turtle Club 1km fun walk.

"We want people to come on down, bring their kids or push a pram and just give it a go,” Oberg said. "We want the whole community to feel like they can participate.”

The 5th annual Cruise Whitsundays Airlie Beach Running Festival will be held on Sunday, July 16.

Registrations are open and there are calls for volunteers. Register at runairlie.com.au.