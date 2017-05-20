24°
Running festival back for fifth time

20th May 2017 8:00 AM
ON YOUR MARKS: The Airlie Beach Running Festival is back again in July.
ON YOUR MARKS: The Airlie Beach Running Festival is back again in July.

RUNNING: Runners are sprinting into Airlie Beach for the fifth annual Cruise Whitsundays Airlie Beach Running Festival set for July 16.

The largest onshore mass participation event in the Whitsunday region will feature the 42.2km Heart of the Reef Marathon that will also be the North Queensland Marathon Championships, the Cruise Whitsundays Half Marathon, Mantra Club Croc 10km Fun Run, The Coffee Club 5km Fun Run, 2km Junior Dash (4-14 years old) and a free community event, the Turtle Club 1km Family Fun Walk for all ages.

After the event, participants and their families are invited to make their way to Mantra Club Croc for a recovery pool party with live music and a BBQ buffet. The cost is $35 per adult and $17.50 for kids over 10.

Event organiser Tim Oberg said he was thrilled to welcome Mantra Group as the accommodation partner of the Festival.

"We are particularly excited to help promote the newly renovated Mantra Club Croc, an iconic location that will be perfect for families travelling to the Whitsundays for our event,” Mr Oberg said.

For more information visit www. runairlie.com.au.

