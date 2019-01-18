Running into your weekend

FUN: Airlie Beach parkrun has one of the most scenic courses in Australia.

THE NEW Year is in full swing, which means most people's New Year's resolutions have probably already fallen by the wayside.

It's not too late to get back on track, and for those who wanted to work on their fitness goals, or for people who wanted to try something new then Airlie Beach parkrun might just be the answer.

Parkrun organise free weekly five kilometre timed events across Australia and the Whitsunday region is lucky enough to have one of the most scenic courses in the country.

Participants are encouraged to register on the parkrun Australia page in order for your run to be timed.

However, this isn't compulsory and runners can just run for fun. Airlie Beach parkrun event co-director Justin Knight-Gray said Airlie Beach parkrun is for "absolutely everybody,” and that running isn't compulsory.

"It's called parkrun, but it's actually five kilometres of movement, however you want to move. People walk with prams, you can bring your dog if it's on a lead and nobody is ever last.

"There is always someone moving at a similar pace who you can have a chat with.”

The event normally attracts around 60 people, and children under the age of 11 must be accompanied by an adult, and every participant can expect a congratulatory high five upon completion of the course.

Mr Knight-Gray thinks part of the appeal for the event, is the photos.

"We always have someone taking photos - and that is probably one of the big draw cards for people, to be able to have a photo of themselves running,” he said.

Bikes, skateboards and scooters are not permitted.

MOVE IT!

WHAT: Airlie Beach parkrun

WHEN: Every Saturday at 7am

WHERE: Abell Point Marina

COST: Free!