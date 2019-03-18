Rural service restructuring comes under fire

Rural fire trucks from the Mackay region lined up.

Rural fire trucks from the Mackay region lined up. Ashley Pillhofer

MOVES to 'tweak' the structure of the rural fire service management have ignited accusations of an urban takeover of the bush brigades.

Starting early next month, regional managers of the State Emergency Service and Rural Fire Service will report directly to a regional QFES assistant commissioner.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford has supported changes that mean rural fire brigades no longer directly report to the Brisbane-based Rural Fire Service assistant commissioner.

It's a change that is meant to bring an increasingly regional focus to the management of fire services.

Mr Crawford said the changes would allow the region's fire services to work in collaboration, taking into account the different needs and local knowledge necessary for fire fighting.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the new approach came after an independent review of the fire service's command and control capabilities

She said there would be minimal impact on the staff, budget, structure and effectiveness of frontline staff and volunteers.

The proposed changes have sparked some discontent among rural firies who said they were concerned about how their volunteer divisions would be treated under the new model.

A 2013 Police and Community Safety Review into emergency services was critical of QFES for failing to be "a team player" when working with the Rural Fire Service, volunteers and other stakeholders.

The proposed changes have renewed the fears of tension between rural brigades and QFES management.

LNP emergency services and volunteers spokesman Lachlan Millar said he had "serious concerns" about the impact of the changes on rural brigades.

He was concerned that urban divisions of the QFES management would not understand the peculiarities of volunteer-based rural brigades.

"The Rural Fire Service Queensland is a shining example of how to model and operate a successful volunteer-based firefighting service," Mr Millar said.

He said the change "reeks of a Brisbane takeover of the bush".

This characterisation has been flatly denied by Mr Crawford, who said Mr Millar was "spreading misinformation" about the changes.