Woolies helpers
Woolies helpers
Rural shoppers set to miss out on early trading

by Renee Viellaris
16th Mar 2020 5:44 PM
QUEENSLAND's complex trading laws could prevent Woolworths from opening earlier in the regions to service the vulnerable desperately needing goods depleted by coronavirus panic shopping,

With some elderly finding shopping daunting because of crowds and spot violence, the supermarket giant declared it would open stores earlier just for pensioners, the disabled and other vulnerable Australians.

It is understood Woolworths is in negotiations with the Palaszczuk Government to allow it to open earlier tomorrow at 7am.

Queensland's complex trading hours allows stores in the southeast coroner to open earlier but those in regional Queensland cannot.

Other states are allowing the measure.

