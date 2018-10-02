Eight year old's brave act against robbers

THIS is the remarkable moment an eight-year-old girl bravely tackles gun-wielding robbers after they had mugged her dad.

Brielle Minia was playing in the driveway outside her home when four men walked past.

The men were posing as DVD sellers in Cavite, Philippines, when they approached her father as he returned home in a white 4x4.

Three of them held him at gunpoint and the fourth raided the family home.

The schoolgirl turned around to see what was happening as the robbers started to run towards her.

She bravely lunged at one of the robbers who was holding a silver semiautomatic handgun and ripped open his blue backpack.

The stolen goods were spilt on to the floor as the little girl tried to pick up as many of the items as she could.

Then the robbers tried to get away by running back to their motorcycles and the youngster lunged at them a second time.

Brielle fearlessly hurled herself at the robbers and was then kicked to the ground.

She suffered cuts and bruises to her face and hands and has a suspected broken nose.

After spending two nights in hospital she returned home.

Brielle bravely vowed: "I'll get them next time."

