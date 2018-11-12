RUSH HOUR: Bride gets horror ‘accidental’ text

Bride gets horror 'accidental' text

A woman was left in shock after receiving a seriously awkward text from her future mother-in-law that was obviously meant for someone else.

Reddit user Bamboo2u took to the site to ask for advice after her fiance's mum accidentally sent her a text "talking sh*t" about her own mum after they spent the day looking for a wedding dress together.

The woman said at lunch her mum suggested she keep her maiden name for work but take her husband's name in all other areas of her life. Her mother-in-law agreed as she does the same thing for her work.

She said the day was special and everyone seemed to get along.

"So later that night after we all parted ways, I get a text message that was 'accidentally' sent to me. It was from my fiance mother. I made the mistake of reading it from my car with my fiance in the car," the woman wrote.

"The text said the whole day was a sh*t show and that my mum advised me to not take my fiance's name for career reasons."

She said she was "hurt and pissed" that her fiance's mum would be spreading lies about her mum and was worried that she was talking ill of her to the rest of the family.

She added that she has also refused to apologise and wouldn't even look at her the last time she saw her.

Most Reddit users agreed that the mother-in-law was out of line, with one suggesting that she shouldn't get to be involved in any more of the wedding planning.

"I think it's hypocritical that she is passing judgment on your mum for the very thing she does," another said.

The woman was left shocked at the rude message. Picture: Reddit

6:10am

Alleged strawberry contaminator in court

The woman charged over the strawberry needle crisis is set top face a Brisbane court today.

The 50-year-old woman was arrested on seven charges of goods contamination and is expected to appear before Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

It comes exactly two months after Queensland Health officials issued a safety warning when sewing needles were found hidden inside a strawberry punnet. Dozens more needle discoveries in strawberries, apples and other fruit in all six states sparked the months-long, multi-jurisdiction investigation led by Queensland police.

The woman faces a maximum of ten years behind bars if she is convicted.

Detective Superintendent Jon Wacker said the investigation was "major and unprecedented … with a lot of complexities involved".

"The Queensland Police Service has allocated a significant amount of resources to ensure those responsible are brought to justice," he said in a statement on Sunday.

"While the investigation is far from over, I would like to acknowledge the tireless effort of our investigators as well as members from all other agencies across Australia who played a role."

There are calls for copy cats to face charges as well.

Woman charged over strawberry contamination.

5:45am

Woman sexually assaulted in Sydney park

A 51-year-old woman was viciously attacked and sexually assaulted in a park in Sydney's southwest overnight.

Police said the woman was walking through Liverpool's Lighthouse Park just before midnight on Sunday when a man attacked her, punching her the face numerous times before sexually assaulting her.

The woman's screams caught the attention of passers-by who chased the attacker away.

She suffered cuts and bruises to her face and damage to her teeth.

Police have established a crime scene and are investigating.