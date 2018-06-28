Menu
Login
Cyclist shoved off bike in road rage attack. Picture: Facebook
Cyclist shoved off bike in road rage attack. Picture: Facebook
Offbeat

RUSH HOUR: Cyclist targeted by cruel attack

by Ally Foster
28th Jun 2018 6:34 AM

SHOCKING footage shows a thug reaching out of a car window and pushing a terrified cyclist off the road.

The disturbing clip, filmed from inside the moving vehicle, shows the biker user somersaulting violently into a bush.

As the biker crashes at considerable speed, other men in the car are heard laughing at the cruel assault.

While it is unclear where or when the incident took place, it appears to have happened on a country road.

The unnamed attacker was wearing a light blue T-shirt and has short, dark hair which is greying at the sides.

The video first emerged on a Facebook group named Have A Whinge.

-Read more at The Sun

Related Items

Show More
cycling cyclists editors picks road rage

Top Stories

    Airlie business hopeful a 'quite' phase is short-lived

    Airlie business hopeful a 'quite' phase is short-lived

    News Whitsunday Chamber of Commerce president Allan Milostic said the current downturn was a result of Cyclone Debbie devastating short-term tourism prospects.

    • 28th Jun 2018 7:03 AM
    Adventure of a lifetime departs from Whitsunday Airport

    Adventure of a lifetime departs from Whitsunday Airport

    News "Do it for Dolly” from high above

    End of bulk billing has a ripple effect

    End of bulk billing has a ripple effect

    News Ms Woods said bulk billing "definitely needs to come back”.

    Dedication pays dividend

    Dedication pays dividend

    News Five locals awarded Taekwondo black belts

    Local Partners