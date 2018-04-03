RUSH HOUR: Disturbing online condom challenge

Teens around the world are taking part in the latest social media craze dubbed the "Condom Challenge", with health officials warning against the extremely risky fad.

The challenge involves snorting an unwrapped condom through one's nose and pulling it out through the mouth.

This challenge has reportedly been around for a few years but has recently made a comeback on social media.

Experts have warned that, not only does this challenge pose a choking risk, the lubricant found on most condoms can also lead to an allergic reaction or infection.

There's also the possibility that the condoms will be inhaled into the lungs and have potentially deadly results.

Four charged over brawl in Wollongong

Four people have been charged over a brawl at a home near Wollongong, south of Sydney, in which a woman received minor injuries.

Police allege various weapons, including baseball bats and poles, were in use when they arrived at a Warilla home on Monday afternoon to find several people fighting outside.

Three men and a woman have been charged with affray and various other offences. Two of the men, aged 41 and 21, and a 29-year-old woman were granted conditional bail and will appear in different courts.

A 43-year-old man was refused bail and will appear in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.

A second woman, 51, was taken to hospital with an injured hand and detectives will question her later in the day.

Accused Qld bomb makers to face court

A man and a woman have been charged and are due to face court after a crude explosive device was found in a parked car at a Queensland shopping centre on Monday.

A 37-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were allegedly caught on CCTV acting suspiciously and are accused of filling a large glass jar with an explosive liquid and other unspecified components.

The bomb squad was called to Redbank Plaza, Ipswich after the device, which was "capable of causing injury", was found inside the vehicle about 9.15am, police said.

Later on Monday police searched a property in Camira and found two more devices which were dismantled by specialist police.

Police allege a firearm and dangerous drugs were also found on the property.

The man was charged with two counts of manufacturing an explosive without authority and possessing dangerous goods and later given additional charges of two counts of possessing explosives and one count of possessing a weapon.

The woman has been charged with possessing dangerous goods, among other offences.

They are both expected to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court today.