RUSH HOUR: Death threats over ‘sick’ pictures

A former Canadian sports star has been bombarded with online abuse after boasting about killing a grizzly bear and moose and posing next to their bloodied bodies.

Tum Brent, 34, posted the images smiling next to the dead animals on Twitter following a hunt in Yukon, Canada.

He bragged about killing the grizzly after an "awesome stalk".

"He spotted us at about 75 yards. Instead of taking off he turned and came right at us. It was very easy to tell this boar owned the valley we were hunting in and wasn't scared of anything," he wrote.

He then posted a picture standing over a dead moose, claiming he was "humbled" by the animal.

"We all have times we hunt hard and don't get rewarded, and then every once in awhile we get lucky and are in the right place at the right time," he wrote.

People were quick to voice their disgust at the photos.

"Disgusting - You deserve all the threats and hate you are getting and will continue to get for the rest of your life. There is no way to defend killing for FUN. You and ur wife are deeply mentally sick," one person wrote.

Another said: "You won against the bear this time, let's hope the bear wins next time. That's a photo I would like to see."

Some people even made death threats to the former hockey player, with Brent responding to the harsh backlash by writing: "This is what we are up against as Hunters and conservationists!"

6:10am

Search resumes at Dawson's Sydney home

Police forensic teams are continuing their search for evidence in the former Sydney home of Lynette Dawson, who disappeared more than 35 years ago.

Ms Dawson was 33 when she went missing from the northern beaches in 1982, leaving behind two daughters.

Investigators started to dig last Wednesday at Ms Dawson's old Bayview home, where she was living with her husband Chris Dawson, who has long been a person of interest in the case.

The former Newtown Jets rugby league player denies any involvement in his wife's disappearance.

Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Scott Cook, at the start of the search, promised to go "until we hit rock" as officers pull apart the yard and sift through the earth.

The search would continue through Monday, a NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP.

-AAP

Contractors bringing down generators at the end of digging day five. Picture: Jane Dempster/The Australian.

5:45am

Nationwide manhunt for strawberry saboteur

The hunt for the people responsible for hiding needles inside strawberries has been widened after more punnets of contaminated fruit were found in South Australia and NSW.

Consumers are being warned to cut up the fruit before eating it, following fears that copycats may be behind the latest cases.

Numerous needles and pins have been found in the fruit across the country, prompting the federal government to announce it's examining the states' handling of the problem.

The latest contaminated batch was detected in Woodville, outside Newcastle NSW. The punnet of Wallace Road strawberries was bought from Coles at the nearby Stockland Greenhills shopping centre.

Authorities hope a $100,000 reward for information offered by the Queensland government will lead to the capture of the culprit or culprits.

The contamination spread to South Australia over the weekend when a needle found in a punnet of Mal's Black Label strawberries on Sunday.

Tasmania police are also investigation the possible contamination of a punnet bought at a Woolworths in Hobart.

Berry Obsession, Berry Licious and Donnybrook Berries have recalled their strawberries nationwide.

Police are also investigating contamination of fruit sold by Delightful Strawberries, Love Berries and Oasis in stores in NSW, Queensland, Victoria and the ACT.