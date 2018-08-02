Man’s revenge on cheating bride

A jilted lover is flogging his cheating wife-to-be's €3000 ($AU4727) wedding dress online for €750 ($AU1181) - to blow on an all-day bender.

The scorned fiance has vowed to get revenge by using the money from the dress to splash on beer, hookers and a trip to Galway Races.

The advert on Irish website Done Deal starts with an elegant description of the "floor-length, classic, ivory" dress which is "ideal for your dream day".

He is flogging the $4700 dress for $1180. Picture: PatriciaDevlin/Twitter

He wrote: "This dress should have been my Compulsive Lying, Deceitful, Thieving, Unfaithful, Stunningly beautiful fiance's.

"But the grass was greener in London."

He is brutally honest about what the money will go towards. Picture: Patricia Devlin/Twitter

The scorned husband-to-be adds: "Quick sale appreciated, the proceeds shall be spent as follows:- 20% Beer 20% Hookers 20% Gambling (Galway Races)."

He then corrects himself, by saying: "5% more on beer and ........ to hell with it 35% more on Hookers."

