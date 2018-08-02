Menu
Man’s revenge on cheating bride

by Ally Foster
2nd Aug 2018 6:48 AM

 

A jilted lover is flogging his cheating wife-to-be's €3000 ($AU4727) wedding dress online for €750 ($AU1181) - to blow on an all-day bender.

The scorned fiance has vowed to get revenge by using the money from the dress to splash on beer, hookers and a trip to Galway Races.

The advert on Irish website Done Deal starts with an elegant description of the "floor-length, classic, ivory" dress which is "ideal for your dream day".

He is flogging the $4700 dress for $1180. Picture: PatriciaDevlin/Twitter
He wrote: "This dress should have been my Compulsive Lying, Deceitful, Thieving, Unfaithful, Stunningly beautiful fiance's.

"But the grass was greener in London."

He is brutally honest about what the money will go towards. Picture: Patricia Devlin/Twitter
The scorned husband-to-be adds: "Quick sale appreciated, the proceeds shall be spent as follows:- 20% Beer 20% Hookers 20% Gambling (Galway Races)."

He then corrects himself, by saying: "5% more on beer and ........ to hell with it 35% more on Hookers."

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission. Read more.

He starts out with a beautiful description of the dress but soon mentions his unfaithful bride. Picture: Patricia Devlin/Twitter
