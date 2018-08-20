School’s sexist dress code slammed

A school in Texas has been forced to apologise after it received major backlash to a "sexist" dress code video that featured a group of young girls wearing sports shorts.

Marcus High School played the clip to students at an assembly, which showed female students walking through school in "revealing" clothes while M. I. A's song 'Bad Girls' plays in the background.

They are eventually spotted by a teacher and punished by being sent to a room for "dress code violators".

They are then made to repeat the line "I will not wear athletic shorts".

But a number of noticed that there was something seriously wrong with the video - there was no mention of male students violating the dress code despite it being a co-ed school.

"Today my school was shown this video. So sad how ONLY girls are shown as the violators," one student wrote on Twitter.

"I understand why my school has a dresscode, but what about the boys who wear shorts, or show their shoulders? It's 2018 … Why are we still over-sexualising teen girls?"

Another person wrote: "I support dress codes but this video is sexist and meant to humiliate girls. Shame on this school."

The head teacher later apologised for the "poor song choice" and featuring only female students in the video.

"Construction in and around the campus prevented us from holding student orientation, which is typically accompanied by a fashion show that demonstrates what to wear, and what not to wear," he said.

"We believed a video would be a good way to replace the fashion show, but this video absolutely missed the mark."