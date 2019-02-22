RUSH HOUR: Dad’s nasty text about baby

Live: Rush Hour

8:40am

Infamous killer and rapist dies

Michael Murphy, one of the five men who brutally raped and murdered Sydney nurse Anita Cobby in the 1980s, has died in prison after a long battle with cancer.

Corrective Services NSW confirmed to news.com.au that Murphy had died in palliative care last night, at the age of 65.

He had been suffering from liver cancer before his death, spending time between his prison cell at Long Bay jail and Prince of Wales Hospital in his final months.

"The Corrective Services Investigation Unit, which is part of the NSW Police Force, is investigating and will prepare a report on the death," a Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman said.

"All deaths in custody are subject to a coronial inquest, including deaths resulting from natural causes."

The spokeswoman confirmed Murphy had died in Long Bay jail hospital just before midnight yesterday.

Ms Cobby's widower John was elated Murphy had died, telling The Daily Telegraph: "One down, four to go".

"I hope it was painful for him," he told the publication.

Five men who murdered Anita Cobby in 1986. From left: John Travers, Michael Murphy, Leslie Murphy, Gary Murphy and Michael Murdoch.

8:10am

Traffic queued up in Sydney's west

Motorists travelling in Sydney's North Strathfield this morning are being warned to expect major delays following a truck breakdown.

Traffic reportedly queued back to Croydon after one of three westbound lanes were closed on Parramattas Rd at the M4.

All lanes have now been reopened but drivers are being told to still allow for extra travel time.

7:45am

Prison officer accused of rape gets bail

A senior Sydney prison officer accused of rape and sexually abusing two female inmates has been granted bail.

Wayne Gregory Astill, 62, was arrested at a Kurrajong Heights home on Wednesday and charged with 12 offences, including six counts of aggravated sexual assault and three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Police allege the man sexually assaulted the two women at a Berkshire Park prison on numerous occasions between 2016 and 2017.

"He used his knowledge of the facility to manipulate the female inmates to areas where he could have their control and make them perform sexual acts," Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty told reporters on Thursday.

"It's not only a misconduct of public office but police will allege a serious criminal offence has been performed against two inmates that had their trust betrayed," he said.

Astill has since been suspended from his job without pay.

On Thursday he faced Penrith Local Court, where he was granted conditional bail. He must report to police daily, surrender his passport, not contact or be with any Corrective Services NSW employee and hand over a total surety of $30,000. The matter is due back in court on April 26.

-AAP

A NSW prison guard has been charged with sexually assaulting female inmates in Windsor. Picture: NSW Police Force

7:20am

L-plater's bizarre mistake

A L-plate driver left passer-bys baffled after they got themselves into a very embarrassing situation in Melbourne.

The inexperienced driver somehow managed to flip the vehicle they were driving onto its side while in the VicRoads carpark.

It is unclear how the driver managed to get themselves into that situation but the incident happened out the front of the building housing the state's driver safety and licensing department.

A picture of the incident taken at about 11am shows a sliver sedan with yellow L-plates resting on its side in the Broadmeadows carpark.

Firefighters reportedly had to be called in to flip the car back over.

No one was injured in the bizarre incident.

This driver is really not having the best day.

7:00am

Scaled-back search continues for tourists

A scaled-back search is set to continue for tourists who went missing off a beach on the NSW mid-north coast at least four days go.

Hugo Palmer, 20, and Erwan Ferrieux, 21, haven't been seen since passers-by discovered their belongings at Shelly Beach in Port Macquarie on Monday morning.

Police divers, Marine Rescue, SES and others worked relentlessly to find the missing men.

The search was scaled back on Wednesday afternoon as hopes of finding the boys alive dwindled.

A small scale search will continue this morning, with Police Inspector Peter Neville saying the tourists' families were being "realistic" about finding them alive.

Two female friends of Mr Palmer and Mr Ferrieux had planned to travel from Sydney to meet the two men.

Instead, they arrived in Port Macquarie on Wednesday to watch as the search continued.

Hugo Palmer (right) and Erwan Ferrieux, both 20, who both went missing while swimming at Shelley Beach.

6:35am

Dad's 'selfish' response to baby news

A mum has been left gutted over her husband's reaction to her third pregnancy.

The woman, who already has two kids aged 10 and three with her partner, had her contraceptive coil taken out in October.

Posting on Mumsnet, she explained: "We decided we would try for another baby, we were in no rush so just decided to see how it went.

"We've spoken about it a few times in the last few months all positive stuff just general chat, even spoken about it to his mum and sister, he even told them he would like a girl.

"Of course we've had the odd 'oh god could we really handle 3' moment but neither of us has ever said that I should go back on contraception and stop trying."

When the mum-of-two took a positive pregnancy test on Tuesday morning, she couldn't wait to tell her husband the good news - so made the announcement over text when he was out.

She said: "I was really excited and couldn't wait till he got home to tell him so I sent him the pic of the pregnancy test and said guess what …

"His reply was 'oh. what are you going to do'.

"I was gobsmacked and asked him what he meant by that and he replied 'well you know what I mean, do you want it?'

"I replied with 'well I was excited so yes but from your responses I feel like you don't want it and if that's the case then I wouldn't want to go ahead with it'.

"I also told him I thought he was being selfish and horrible and asked why he agreed to me having a coil out if he didn't want me to get pregnant.

"His reply was simply 'there's no need for this, I'm tired'....... I've not even replied to that because I'm just speechless at how he's being.

"Now maybe this is me being over sensitive but it's really upset me.

"I feel awful now I mean, what the hell kind of reaction is that from a husband who's wife has just told him she's pregnant with a planned baby?"

And her fellow mums were equally gobsmacked, commenting: "He sounds like he's changed his mind and not told you, it's really unfair".

Another wrote: "It was crappy. I hope he's better in person."

The woman was shocked by her husband’s less than thrilled attitude.

6:10am

Cyclone Oma bringing strong winds and surf

Strong winds and massive waves are set to lash southeast Queensland and northern New South Wales but Cyclone Oma is expected to stay off shore this weekend.

Oma is expected to remain offshore throughout the weekend after it was previously thought it would reach the coast.

The cyclone was downgraded from a category 2 a to category 1 after weakening over the last 24 hours and is currently 780km east northeast of Brisbane.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned parts of NSW and Qld to expect abnormally high tides, dangerous surf conditions to carry over into next week.

Gale force winds, with gusts over 90km/h are also expected to develop along the coast today.

The SES has warned residents living from Bundaberg to Ballina to stay indoors, keep clear of creeks and storm drains and to stay out of the surf.

5:45am

Thousands protest live music regulations

Musicians, fans and industry figures all gathered in Sydney's Hyde Park last night to protest the NSW government's new strict regulations on live music.

The new rules imposed on music festival organisers have resulted in major backlash for imposing a strict blanket rule on all music festivals.

The guidelines, which have since been removed from the NSW Health website, suggest any outdoor event will almost certainly be considered high-risk or even extreme and be subject to a licence fee.

Thousands gathered in the rain for the Don't Kill Live Music rally, with many holding signs with slogans including "rock out not lockouts" and "murder of the dance floor."

It follows an announcement by Racing Minister Paul Toole on Thursday that music festivals determined to be low-risk would obtain a free licence under the coalition's new licensing regime.

Events found to be high-risk will pay $650 for a licence - which is equivalent to the fee they currently pay to operate.

This followed five deaths from suspected drug overdoses at NSW music festivals from September to January this year.