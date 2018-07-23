RUSH HOUR: Posing woman mauled by lion

A woman was mauled "like a ragdoll" by a lion after she went into its enclosure to pose for a photograph.

Olga Solomina, 46, visited the Taygan Safari Park in Crimea, Ukraine, and wanted a picture with the lion.

She knelt down next to the animal but it suddenly grabbed her arm and dragged her away after she stroked its mane.

It launched a vicious attack and Olga was just inches from death but was luckily saved by zoo director Oleg Zubkov.

But she now claims Mr Zubkov refused to let her call an ambulance and had her treated by the zoo vet, giving her cognac instead of an anaesthetic and saying the attack happened because she was drunk.

Olga said: "I squatted down and put my hand on the lion as I was told. Next moment it grasped my arm and dragged me like a rag doll."

Olga, from Kirov in Russia, was eventually saved when Mr Zubkov put her into a car and drove her to the zoo offices.

He had covered Ms Solomina's badly injured arm with a towel and she said: "He asked me not to call the police or an ambulance, saying that my injuries were not dangerous.

She says a secretary treated the wound with hydrogen peroxide before a vet gave her a bottle of cognac before stitching the bite.

Doctors later diagnosed her with a serious infection caused from the bite.

Mr Zubkov claimed it was Olga's fault she was attacked by the lion, saying she turned up drunk and adding that the lion only bit her because she tried to stroke its mane.

-Read more.

6:10am

Girl injured in suspicious fire

A young girl has escaped a house fire with minor injuries, in the first of two suspicious fires occurring in Sydney's west.

The seven-year-old's leg was slightly burned as she escaped from the Blair Athol property where a car was on fire around 6.30pm on Sunday.

Police were later called to the home again at 1am on Monday when the fire reignited in the roof and destroyed the house.

Police are treating the blaze as suspicious and are appealing for information after a fire at an empty house at St Marys was destroyed by fire shortly after 2am.

5:45am

Manhunt after Sydney shooting

A killer is on the run after a man was shot in his unit in Sydney's west yesterday afternoon.

The man was shot in his unit at Warwick Farm at about 5.20pm.

He was treated by paramedics and rushed to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition, but later died from his wounds.

Police have been speaking to several witnesses and have established a crime scene.

The shooter is on the run and an active manhunt is underway.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.