Woman’s creepy Tinder request causes concern
MANY people on dating apps feel the pressure of creating the "perfect profile" - but one woman on Tinder has left some men feeling very creeped out indeed.
The woman, known as Nicole, put up a bio on the app saying she is a 26-year-old nurse looking for a "lifetime partner". Nothing weird yet.
However, she then included some very specific - and bizarre - requirements for the man of her dreams.
Nicole's bio reads: "I am looking for a lifetime partner who is really hardworking, humble, HEALTHY and trustworthy.
"He must have both lungs and kidneys and a heart with a sinus rhythm."
In addition to this, the lucky chap can't be a smoker, he can occasionally drink, but he can't take any substances that can damage his liver.
People were quick to take to Twitter to share how disturbed they were by her unusual demands.
"Anyone else imagined her starting the date with an x-ray?" one person joked.
"Love how she starts with "hardworking, humble" to not make it look creepy then "HEALTHY," another said.
One added: "Donate one kidney and you're a "hero". Donate five and you're "under investigation" and "of serious interest to the police".
