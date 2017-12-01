RV boon for Prossie

LAND TALKS: Proserpine Chamber of Commerce members Andrew Barker, Brooke Mansfield, secretary Karen Vloedmans and Wilmar mill manager Danny Van der Berg pictured last year at the proposed highway stopover site on the corner of Taylor St and the Bruce Highway .

LAND TALKS: Proserpine Chamber of Commerce members Andrew Barker, Brooke Mansfield, secretary Karen Vloedmans and Wilmar mill manager Danny Van der Berg pictured last year at the proposed highway stopover site on the corner of Taylor St and the Bruce Highway . Peter Carruthers

DESPITE uncertainty about whether election promises can be delivered on the basis of election outcomes, one thing is certain.

The much-talked-about highway overnight stopover point for RVs looks set to go ahead in Proserpine.

Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox said the project was well and truly alive and submissions had been made to Wilmar Sugar following the company's offer to provide a parcel of land.

Cr Willcox confirmed, after the signing-off on the Proserpine master plan, the council had moved on the proposed development in a bid to divert the drive market into the town of Proserpine.

"We have written to Wilmar and told them that this is the community's preferred site and asked them for a lease on the area,” he said.

"It will now have to go to their board and we are just waiting on Wilmar for them to come back to us.”

Proserpine Chamber of Commerce secretary Karen Vloedmans said the chamber looked forward to working with the council and Wilmar Sugar to see the project realised for the benefit of Proserpine business.

"We are delighted that it has made the Proserpine master plan,” she said.

"It demonstrates the community's wishes by having been recognised in the master plan.”

Ms Vloedmans indicated during the recent election campaign that, if additional funding became available, other sites could also be considered.

"Sites like the old Shell Service Station in Proserpine to which other community members have past suggested as one such suitable location (Ed's note: not the operating Caltex station incorrectly named by the Guardian in last week's edition).

"To be clear though, as a chamber we have only made one recommendation on behalf of our members and that is for the site at Wilmar which is now in discussion between Wilmar and council. We wish the process well, and look forward to this project finally being delivered.”

Mackay asset manager with Wilmar, Danny Van der Berg, confirmed the company had received a submission from council.