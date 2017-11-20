RV election promise has chamber pledging votes to the LNP

President and secretary of the Proserpine Chamber of Commerce Chris Patrick and Karen Vloedmans with the member for Whitsunday, Jason Costigan in Proserpine this morning.

President and secretary of the Proserpine Chamber of Commerce Chris Patrick and Karen Vloedmans with the member for Whitsunday, Jason Costigan in Proserpine this morning. Peter Carruthers

THE Proserpine Chamber of Commerce has thrown its weight behind the re-election of Jason Costigan after the LNP made another funding promise to the Whitsunday sugar town today.

Mr Costigan is committing $200,000 to the establishment of a RV stopover if elected at the Queensland state election on November 25.

Not quite the $2 million promised last week for the building of a visitor information centre but welcome funding according to chamber secretary, Karen Vloedmans who said she would be advocating chamber members vote for the LNP at the weekend poll.

"In the last two weeks we have seen a commitment to the three things that matter here in Prosperine," she said.

"One is farming, two is small business and three is our future for tourism. (And) to be recognised in the tourism make up of the Whitsundays. To date the chamber has only received commitments for those three things...from Jason Costigan."

Ms Vloedmans said the combined $2.2 million commitment for Proserpine business was only coming from the LNP.

In August last year the ongoing issue of an RV stop to capitalise on the drive market in Proserpine gained prominence after Wilmar Sugar offered the Whitsunday Regional Council a parcel of land on which to build the facility.

Fifteen months later the project has been included in the Proserpine master plan and according the deputy mayor John Collins the "next step is to champion the idea and write a formal letter to Wilmar expressing the community's desire for the project."

Today however, Ms Vloedmans indicated with $2.2 million the languishing site of the old Caltex service station on the Bruce Hwy could be looked at as a potential site for the visitor information centre and a RV stop.

"For those two things to be successful they must have an alignment to the Bruce Hwy," she said.

"Absolutely a new site needs to be sought.

"At the end of the day, $2.2 million is the right price to purchase land, develop a site and put in some suitable facilities."

Manager of the Proserpine Tourist Park, Ann Meager. Peter Carruthers

However the manager at the Proserpine Tourist Park, Ann Meagher, did not believe a RV stop would benefit the town.

"It will definitely affect the business," she said.

"I am totally against it when there are caravan parks in close proximity. I don't think they are thinking it through.

"They think the RVs will pull up and spend money in the town but they wont. The RV (stop) at Home Hill is always full and look at the empty shops," she said.