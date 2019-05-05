We owe Boaky one in Showdown: Burton

Ryan Burton is embracing a Showdown he never envisaged, warning Port Adelaide must "knock off" Adelaide and atone for its wipeout in Travis Boak's 250th game.

Port was competitive for one quarter last Friday night against Collingwood at Marvel Stadium. The Power can honour Boak and re-establish its September credentials with success in Showdown 46 despite the absence of four-time Showdown Medallist Robbie Gray.

"I guess we owe Boaky one and ourselves so it is going to be a very big game next week," Burton told The Advertiser.

"There will be no love lost, cross town rival obviously, bragging rights for the next couple of months are up for grabs. Everyone is really excited to bounce back and knock the Crows off."

Port Adelaide’s Ryan Burton of the Power handballs against Collingwood at Marvel Stadium. Picture by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.

Having settled in Melbourne for three seasons Burton, 22, was shocked when Hawthorn boss Alastair Clarkson offered him in a trade for Chad Wingard last spring.

Burton has thrived since returning home and is relishing his first crack in the Showdown cauldron.

"I grew up going to them and going for Port so it is really exciting to play a first official Showdown. I played them in the pre-season but that is nothing compared to what we are going to experience next week," said Burton, expected to overcome hamstring tightness to face Adelaide.

Burton was one of few to show composure under fire in Port's 39-point loss to Collingwood where the scoreline flattered Ken Hinkley's side.

Burton's 19 touches, five assured marks and goal were the hallmark of a recruit with significant upside.

"I think I am playing some consistent footy, everybody has been fantastic at Port Adelaide," said Burton.

"The back six has been outstanding, it feels like a little brotherhood down there. I feel like I have fitted in nicely and just love playing at this club."

Port Adelaide was smashed by Collingwood in an unanswered seven-goal first term. The blueprint to topple Adelaide can be found in a five-goal second quarter riposte. Port gave Collingwood a dose of pressure that forced errors and reduced the deficit to 18 points.

"We have shown in games this year when we play the way we want to play we can tear sides apart. We showed in the second quarter when get the ball on our terms we can be a very hard side to play against," said Burton.

Power players leave the field after failing to get up for Travis Boak, middle, in his 250th game on Friday. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith

Power boss Hinkley was ropeable with contested work that left its defence exposed and Collingwood's blue chip midfielders time and space to create havoc.

Co-skipper Tom Jonas in no certainty to return from a calf injury to support Ollie Wines while ruckman Scott Lycett will be under pressure to give Port's midfield first use of the ball against Adelaide.

"It was a pretty disappointing start for us, we got smacked in the contest which is something we have prided ourselves on for the six rounds," said Burton.

"I guess it makes it harder when they come out of the centre bounce with limited pressure and that is where it all started. It is hard for us defenders to cut off perfect balls like that. I guess it comes back on us to putting pressure on them to force some messy balls which is what we did in the second quarter."