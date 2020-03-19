Menu
A South Australian man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of his six-week-old daughter in 2017.
Crime

SA father charged over death of baby

19th Mar 2020 7:29 PM

A South Australian man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of his baby in 2017.

Police charged the 30-year-old Mount Gambier man on Thursday over the death of the six-week-old baby girl, who was taken to Whyalla Hospital in respiratory arrest and with serious injuries in June 2016.

She was transferred to the Women's and Children's Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The man is due to appear before the Mount Gambier Magistrates Court on Friday.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

crime domestic violence manslaughter violence

