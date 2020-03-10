Sacred item returned to Giya/Gia traditional owners

A SACRED Giya/Gia object has been returned to traditional owners as part of an ongoing effort to restore integrity and show respect for First Nations peoples throughout the Birri Gubba Nation.

While the artefacts cannot be described due to cultural reasons, the return was a special moment after Giya/Gia elder Aunty Patricia Brimble spent many hours liaising with Giya/Gia Official Women’s Business Aboriginal Corporation board of directors.

Giya/Gia traditional owners Aunty Patsy, accompanied by eldest daughter Vicky Brimble, youngest daughter Rita Brimble and youngest son Jamie Brimble attended a private property to collect the sacred object today.

Aunty Patricia said the artefact’s return to the Brimble (née Brady, Emmerson/Solomon) family clan group was an emotional reunion.

“We thank the landowner Mr Mills for his honesty and respect to us, it means everything,” she said.

“On behalf of the Giya/Gia tribe ancestors and elders past, present and emerging … this is an emotional and significant moment.

“We are still here, our sovereignty has never ceded and our ancestors watch over us always.

“We look forward to one day securing a keeping place which may involve public access but, for now, the artefacts I have in my possession as an elder and Giya/Gia traditional owner are in a safe, secure and private location until further notice.”

Aunty Patricia said the artefact would one day be returned to country for future generations to enjoy and learn from.

This artefact find has prompted Giya/Gia Kaiyu Official Women’s Business Aboriginal Corporation director Rita Brimble to contact repatriation project leaders from the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies for more support in the ongoing efforts to promote, preserve and protect Giya/Gia artefacts on country.

“We are very grateful and wish to acknowledge the good work of the North Queensland Land Council representatives and Northern Australia Archeologists in ensuring these artefacts found their way back to bona fide Apical ancestors and Giya/Gia traditional owners,” she said.

“We are also very hopeful that a proposed project we have on the table could result in an innovative repatriation and cultural program with assistance from the Federal Government.”