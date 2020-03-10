Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RETURNING HOME: Giya/Gia traditional owners Vicky Brimble, landowner Mr Mills, Jamie Brimble, Aunty Patricia Brimble & Rita Brimble. Image: Supplied
RETURNING HOME: Giya/Gia traditional owners Vicky Brimble, landowner Mr Mills, Jamie Brimble, Aunty Patricia Brimble & Rita Brimble. Image: Supplied
News

Sacred item returned to Giya/Gia traditional owners

Laura Thomas
10th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SACRED Giya/Gia object has been returned to traditional owners as part of an ongoing effort to restore integrity and show respect for First Nations peoples throughout the Birri Gubba Nation.

While the artefacts cannot be described due to cultural reasons, the return was a special moment after Giya/Gia elder Aunty Patricia Brimble spent many hours liaising with Giya/Gia Official Women’s Business Aboriginal Corporation board of directors.

Giya/Gia traditional owners Aunty Patsy, accompanied by eldest daughter Vicky Brimble, youngest daughter Rita Brimble and youngest son Jamie Brimble attended a private property to collect the sacred object today.

Aunty Patricia said the artefact’s return to the Brimble (née Brady, Emmerson/Solomon) family clan group was an emotional reunion.

“We thank the landowner Mr Mills for his honesty and respect to us, it means everything,” she said.

“On behalf of the Giya/Gia tribe ancestors and elders past, present and emerging … this is an emotional and significant moment.

“We are still here, our sovereignty has never ceded and our ancestors watch over us always.

“We look forward to one day securing a keeping place which may involve public access but, for now, the artefacts I have in my possession as an elder and Giya/Gia traditional owner are in a safe, secure and private location until further notice.”

Aunty Patricia said the artefact would one day be returned to country for future generations to enjoy and learn from.

This artefact find has prompted Giya/Gia Kaiyu Official Women’s Business Aboriginal Corporation director Rita Brimble to contact repatriation project leaders from the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies for more support in the ongoing efforts to promote, preserve and protect Giya/Gia artefacts on country.

“We are very grateful and wish to acknowledge the good work of the North Queensland Land Council representatives and Northern Australia Archeologists in ensuring these artefacts found their way back to bona fide Apical ancestors and Giya/Gia traditional owners,” she said.

“We are also very hopeful that a proposed project we have on the table could result in an innovative repatriation and cultural program with assistance from the Federal Government.”

gia traditional owners
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman charged over NightOwl crash

        premium_icon Woman charged over NightOwl crash

        Crime UPDATE: Whitsunday woman, 19, charged over NightOwl crash.

        Man hospitalised after Jubilee Pocket ‘truck jackknife’

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after Jubilee Pocket ‘truck jackknife’

        News The incident reportedly occurred between a small truck and a retaining wall.

        Collinsville’s ‘brilliant’ performance at NQ Championship

        premium_icon Collinsville’s ‘brilliant’ performance at NQ Championship

        News Swimmers put in a stellar effort at the NQ Championship last weekend.

        New building paves way for aspiring scientist

        premium_icon New building paves way for aspiring scientist

        News Proserpine State High School’s state-of-the-art STEM building was officially opened...