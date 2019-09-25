Farewell to beloved ambulance officer and dear friend

COMMUNITY MAN: The late Chris Grimes of Miles was loved by everyone who met him and as the officer in charge of the Miles ambulance service, came to be an integral part of the community.

THE Miles community are preparing to say their final farewells to dear friend, father, colleague, ambulance officer and community member Chris Grimes after he lost his eight-year battle with cancer last Thursday.

Chris and his wife Leanne moved from the Gold Coast to Miles with their three children Bailey, Isabel and Tahlia in 2010 and soon became a beloved part of the tight-knit community.

TOP FATHER: Chris and Leanne Grimes with their three children Bailey, Isabel and Tahlia. Leanne Grimes

The majority of the Miles township will remember Chris for his passionate service as officer in charge of the Miles ambulance service and as a wonderful friend and confidante to everyone who was lucky enough to cross his path.

"He adored his job and helping people. He couldn't wait to move out here to take the job. He really came to love the town and the people," Mrs Grimes said.

"I know Chris wanted nothing more than to get back to work after his treatment, I was always amazed by how stubborn he was throughout his cancer battle. He was very determined to fight it, right up to the very end.

"Chris was an amazing husband and father, and a great friend.

"I don't think there was anyone who met him who didn't like him.

"Our family is eternally grateful for the generosity and support of our community through this hard time."

Close friend and Chris' colleague Lenni Davis has spent the last five months organising a big community day and charity ride in a bid to help raise funds to support the Grimes family through this trying time.

"I know Chris was really looking forward to last Saturday's event and coming along on the ride with everyone," Lenni said.

"His passing was unexpected but we know he was with all of us in spirit. "We decided to go ahead with the fundraiser because he would have wanted us to have a good day and to enjoy ourselves in his honour.

Grimes, Ashworth and Davis families at the Grimes Family Poker Drive event in honour of Miles man, Chris Grimes. Kate McCormack

"We've managed to raise a significant amount of money for the Grimes family who have been an integral part of our community since moving here nearly 10 years ago... before Chris passed away he told me he was a little nervous about the poker run, as he was never one to be the centre of attention, but he said to me 'Lenni I'll try my best for you' and he did. Chris did his very best for all of us and we are going to miss him immensely."

The funeral will be held Friday, September 27 at 10am in the Leichhardt Centre on Dawson St in Miles. Everyone is welcome to attend.