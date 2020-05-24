Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A creek is roped off as police investigate a body in Redland Bay. Photo: Marcel Baum
A creek is roped off as police investigate a body in Redland Bay. Photo: Marcel Baum
News

Sad new details emerge after body found near tennis courts

by Kara Sonter, Marcel Baum
24th May 2020 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have released more details about the person found dead near tennis courts in Redland Bay yesterday morning.

They have confirmed the person was a 44-year-old Redland Bay woman.

They said they could not provide further details of how the tragedy unfolded until after a post mortem examination was carried out in the coming days.

 

A creek is roped off as police investigate a body in Redland Bay. Photo: Marcel Baum
A creek is roped off as police investigate a body in Redland Bay. Photo: Marcel Baum

However there has been suggestions the woman slipped close to the creek while walking near the Redland Bay Tennis Club.

EARLIER: Police swarm tennis courts as body found

The information follows the discovery of the woman's body yesterday morning.

Police set up a sizeable investigation at the site which caused a stir with locals, some of whom said they had been walking in the area that morning and had not noticed anything.

A neighbour was yesterday taken aback by the tragic discovery.

"It is not good news for the area," the man said.

 

 

 

Originally published as Sad new details emerge after body found near tennis courts

More Stories

Show More
fall fatality tennis courts

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsundays won’t welcome cruises until September

        premium_icon Whitsundays won’t welcome cruises until September

        News A ban on cruise ships entering Australia was extended on Friday by the Australian Border Force.

        No answer on council’s public holiday cancellation

        premium_icon No answer on council’s public holiday cancellation

        Rural Mackay Regional Council is still deliberating on whether to cancel a public holiday...

        Whitsunday instructor makes a splash at top awards

        premium_icon Whitsunday instructor makes a splash at top awards

        Swimming The owner of Airlie Beach Swim School by Danielle was celebrated yesterday for her...

        Drive-by birthday party welcomes surprise guests

        premium_icon Drive-by birthday party welcomes surprise guests

        News This lucky six-year-old’s ‘face lit up’ when she saw who had dropped by to help...