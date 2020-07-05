Broncos stand by embattled Seibold
Anthony Seibold has survived the axe despite his side slumping to a grim low after inexplicably crashing to their sixth consecutive defeat against the lowly Warriors in Gosford.
As they did last weekend, the club's board came out in defence of their coach despite the club being without a win in in 106 days.
"Today is about reaffirming my support for the coach," Broncos boss Paul White told media on Sunday morning.
It comes after players were reduced to tears after a disastrous 26-16 loss to New Zealand Warriors on Saturday.
