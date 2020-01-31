Safety campaign launched in the Whitsundays

Senior Sergeant Emma Novosel and Sergeant Nigel Dalton, from the Mackay district crime prevention unit, spoke at the launch of a far-reaching personal safety campaign, at the PCYC, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Senior Sergeant Emma Novosel and Sergeant Nigel Dalton, from the Mackay district crime prevention unit, spoke at the launch of a far-reaching personal safety campaign, at the PCYC, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

A NEW safety initiative for residents and business owners was launched at the PCYC on Wednesday (January 29).

Born out of a mother’s devastating loss, the program hopes to educate people to identify and reduce risk in their lives.

The program is spearheaded by Vicki Blackburn, an anti-violence advocate whose youngest daughter Shandee was murdered just metres from her house, in Mackay, as she walked home after a late shift at work, in 2013.

With the support of the police, Mrs Blackburn has started to take her message further afield and the launch at the PCYC was the first event outside of the Mackay area.

“We worked closely with Vicki at a presentation at the Harrup Park Country Club – Shandee’s place of work – and provided information to a largely business audience,” Sergeant Stephen Smith said.

“After this event, the decision was made to test the waters at a location nearby, but outside Mackay, and the very first location we decided to work in was the Whitsundays.”

The event at the PCYC included a presentation by Sergeant Nigel Dalton, from the Mackay district crime prevention unit, called ‘Safer Living Queensland’, which included core personal safety strategies.

“Queensland is an extremely safe place with a low crime rate but when it affects you, it’s a tragic event,” Sergeant Dalton said at the launch.

“We don’t want people living in fear of crime, as that leads to a diminished quality of life, but it needs perspective.

“According to statistics, there’s a higher chance of a man being attacked in a pub, whereas women are most often attacked by someone in their own home, and elder abuse is often family members.”

Sergeant Dalton advised looking after your mates, being aware of your surroundings, trusting your instincts, developing a safety network of friends, relatives and neighbours, and having a personal safety plan in place.

“If you have a bad feeling, act on it,” he said.

“Listen to your body. Leave early if something’s happened that you don’t like.”

Senior Sergeant Emma Novosel spoke about the importance of CCTV in combating crime, at the launch.

“There have been a lot of high-profile cases where CCTV has been crucial,” she said.

Mrs Blackburn said the campaign hoped to highlight the many opportunities to be proactive rather than reactive.

“A lot of these crimes are committed by opportunistic perpetrators and can be prevented,” she said.

“We hope that by reducing the opportunities for these crimes, we will reduce the incidence of them. We can do this ourselves, and help keep people safe, while making our community a safer place.”

For more information visit https://www.police.qld.gov.au/safety-and-preventing-crime/personal-safety/safer-living-for-adults