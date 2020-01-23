Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police hold concerns for an elderly nomadic woman who was reported missing after she failed to return to her accommodation.
Police hold concerns for an elderly nomadic woman who was reported missing after she failed to return to her accommodation.
News

Safety fears held for elderly Barbara O’Connor

23rd Jan 2020 4:33 PM

Police hold concerns for an elderly nomadic woman who was reported missing after she failed to return to her accommodation in Townsville.

Cairns woman Barbara O'Connor, 81, was reported missing on January 21.

Police investigations revealed Ms O'Connor caught a bus from Cairns to Townsville on January 20.

She had booked in to stay several nights at a Townsville backpackers but concerns were raised when she failed to check out on Tuesday and had left all her possessions behind.

Ms O'Connor has no known association in Townsville and police are concerned of her safety.

She is described as caucasian, with a thin build, white hair and green eyes. Ms O'Connor was last seen wearing a white cap, orange skirt with a flora pattern, a T-shirt with a cat face printed on the front, sandals and was carrying a shoulder sling style bag.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen her to call Policelink on 131 444.

barbara oconnor missing police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More than $5500 worth of prizes to be drawn tomorrow

        premium_icon More than $5500 worth of prizes to be drawn tomorrow

        News There’s still time to buy a ticket for Proserpine’s mega raffle with all funds going towards victims of the bushfires.

        • 23rd Jan 2020 4:00 PM
        ’Little odd’: Drugs found in early morning police stop

        premium_icon ’Little odd’: Drugs found in early morning police stop

        Crime A man has narrowly avoided jail after he was found with drugs in a car he was...

        CRIME WRAP: Drug-affected youths caught on Prossie street

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Drug-affected youths caught on Prossie street

        News Rundown of police activity and charges around Proserpine this week.

        Quake alert: Did you feel the earth shake?

        premium_icon Quake alert: Did you feel the earth shake?

        News An earthquake has been recorded off the coast of the Whitsundays