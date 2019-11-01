'Safety is paramount': Shark warning a drop in the ocean

FOLLOWING the Whitsundays' latest shark attack on Tuesday, the push for safety has escalated as the region's peak tourism body urgently calls for a shark control program.

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Tash Wheeler said a shark safety warning issued by the Queensland Government this morning was helpful for promoting safety.

She said although the warning was welcomed by the board, it wouldn't mean the end of their plight to keep tourists and residents safe in the Whitsundays.

"We welcome any steps that can be taken to promote visitor safety,” she said.

"We believe there needs to be some form of shark control program implemented as soon as possible.

"We are not experts in this field and cannot determine what the best program will be for the Whitsundays.

"We are strongly advocating for both federal and state governments to work together for urgent action.”

The Queensland Government released a warning earlier today and provided guidelines detailing how best to say safe from sharks when swimming in the ocean.

Mrs Wheeler said human safety was a major focus of the Whitsunday tourism industry.

"At our emergency board meeting earlier this week it was agreed that outcomes are needed that will directly assist with risk mitigation for tourists and residents,” she said.

"We believe that human safety is paramount.”

The warning issued today applies to the Whitsunday Island National Park, Whitsundays Ngaro Sea Trail and Whitsunday national park islands, and will be in place until November 17, as stated on the Queensland Government website.

It urges people to be 'shark smart' by avoiding swimming at dawn and dusk, always swimming in clear water and staying away from areas where fish are being cleaned.

The warning also says to swim, surf, snorkel or dive with a buddy.