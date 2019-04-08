Menu
CCTV cameras and mobile drones are among safety measures announced for the Cannonvale foreshore today.
Council News

New safety measures to 'keep residents safe' at local beach

8th Apr 2019 12:31 PM

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen was joined by Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton to announce $600,000 in funding to protect the area.

The funding was allocated under round three of the Coalition's $30 million Safer Communities Fund.

Mr Christensen said the measures were part of a key safety project to provide protection for people in the Whitsundays.

"The Whitsunday Regional Council will receive $600,000 towards their Cannonvale foreshore and Mobile Drone CCTV Project," he said.

"This will introduce mobile CCTV trailers and drones with day and night cameras to support community events, protect assets and support disaster or search and rescue missions."

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said it was important that community safety was a priority.

"As Mayor my focus is always on keeping my residents safe and this funding from the Federal Government will allow 24/7 vigilance in the Cannonvale area," he said.

"It is pleasing that Minister Dutton and our Member for Dawson, George Christensen both place such a strong value on assisting Council financially to protect our community and also improve the support for our emergency services."

Whitsunday Times

