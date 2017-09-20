Safety questions raised after discovery of non-operational CCTV cameras

SAFE NIGHT: Questions about the safety of Airlie Beach's Safe Night Precinct after a serious assault last week.

IT WAS Angus McMenamin's 22nd birthday and he was excited about a night out ashore in Airlie Beach to celebrate after being at sea on board the charter yacht Sovereign III.

About 11.30pm on Tuesday, September 12 Mr McMenamin, a deckhand on the yacht, and other members of the crew were walking from the Port of Airlie Marina to the Main Street of Airlie Beach.

Sovereign III stewardess Elesha Vlatko was walking behind Mr McMenamin and remembered hearing some yelling in the distance and small white car driving off.

The next thing she saw was Mr McMenamin lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

"I could see a car yelling something at him and he told them to 'go away'

and 'bugger off',” Ms Vlatko said.

Security cameras near where Angus McMenamin was assaulted last week. Peter Carruthers

"As far as I know from then on the car must have crept forward a bit, parked and the people (got out of the car and) beat him senseless.

"The car seemed to drive away, I didn't think anything more of it until I came across Angus's unconscious body.

"He was bleeding a lot from his mouth with a very serious injury.”

Mr McMenamin was released from hospital the next day and went to the Whitsunday Police Station with Ms Vlatko to provide a statement.

Ms Vlatko had hoped footage from the many security cameras in the

area might provide some clue on the identity of the assailant.

Airlie Esplanade where Angus McMenamin was assaulted last week. Peter Carruthers

She was disappointed when told by police none of the cameras worked.

"There is lots of security camera casings but there is not actually a camera there,” she said.

"This person could have killed him... we just really want to make sure (the assailant) doesn't get away with it.

Mr McMenamin said he didn't have any memory of the assault but he expected the attack to have a lasting impression.

"Things have changed,” he said.

"And it feels like nothing is being done about it. Like its just been dropped.”

Whitsunday Police sergeant Jason Colley said there were cameras in the vicinity of the assault on Airlie Esplanade but they were not yet operational.

Police often rely on CCTV footage provided from Airlie Beach businesses.

A spokesperson for Whitsunday Regional Council confirmed CCTV cameras in Airlie Beach were being installed and were not yet operational.

"It was initially planned that the system would demonstrate a measured reduction in the levels of anti-social behaviour and crime in the targeted areas by October 2017.

"However the installation was delayed by the impacts of TC Debbie,” he said.

"It is now expected that the system will be operational by December 2017.”

As a visitor of the Whitsundays, Ms Vlatko raised concerns about the safety of the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct.

"It's just disappointing. There are obviously dangerous people,” she said.