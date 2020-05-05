Safety upgrades underway at known Bowen black spot

SAFETY: The proposed changes to the Brisbane and Powell Street intersection in Bowen. Picture: Supplied

A NOTORIOUS Bowen black spot will soon be safer for motorists as $400,000 in upgrades get underway for the well-trafficked intersection.

The Brisbane St and Powell St intersection in Bowen is known as a black spot in Bowen and was labelled the second most dangerous intersection in the Whitsundays early last year, with three serious crashes and just as many serious casualties.

“Serious casualties” were defined as crashes in which a person died within 30 days or was transported to hospital from injuries sustained in a road crash.

Whitsunday Regional Council executive manager of roads and drainage John Gwydir said the above ground works were unchanged since the design was discussed late last year.

The original plan used a two-lane roundabout at the intersection but the endorsed final design used chicanes to slow traffic entering, as well as changed the give way signage to a stop sign.

The $400,000 upgrade has been funded entirely under the Federal Government’s black spot program that targeted locations based on either accident history or potential for serious injury.

Mr Gwydir said under the current plan the civil works would be completed by the end of May, with electrification from Ergon Energy to come soon after.

“Specific timing for energisation will depend on Ergon’s workload at the time … (it will) be scheduled in the weeks that follow,” he said.

Bowen Driving School owner and operator David Carnell had previously endorsed the use of slipways and chicanes in the design to help slow motorists down.

“One side of Herbert St the roads have right of way, and on the other, they don’t,” he said late last year.

“Both roads are 50km/h but you’ll regularly see cars travelling at 60km/h or more. Combined with Brisbane being a wide street like many of the streets in Bowen and a lack of driver awareness and not properly giving way, you have a black spot problem.”