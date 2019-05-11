Sail-in success

WHITSUNDAY Sailing Club, looking to boost interest in their facilities and location, held back-to-back events earlier this month.

Appealing to locals and visitors alike, the Airlie Beach venue introduced their monthly Sail-in Cinema and Monster Car Boot Sale to entice people to their waterfront venue.

WSC's Stacy Harvey said the club was bringing versatility to the list of things to do in Airlie Beach.

"As we do more events at the club people are realising what a wonderful space it is,” Ms Harvey said.

"These are great events to get the community back into Airlie Beach - we want everyone to see that there is more to do in Airlie then be out on the water. We have great night time entertainment here as well.

"We've now locked in the first weekend of every month for both our Sail-in Cinema and Car Boot Sale, so we really hope people get behind them.”

Last Saturday night, Airlie Beach's first ever sail-in cinema was held, with the big screen allowing people to moor their boats by the rock wall at the sail club to catch a film.

Those who came by land enjoyed a movie underneath the stars, bringing along with them chairs, pillows, blankets and even little tents.

Whitsunday Sail Club event organiser Stacy Harvey said the night proved to be a success.

"We were really pleased with the turn out, everyone really enjoyed the movies outside and all the food stalls there on the night were popular as well.”

Last Sunday, the club hosted their first Monster Car Boot Sale.

Anyone with something to sell set up a stall with a total of 15 stalls there on the day.

"Our car boot sale was a huge success with lots of bargain hunters there helping all our stalls to make some money,” Ms Harvey said.

"The club is going through a transformation at the moment, so the car boot sale was a great opportunity for us to clear space for the future of our club.”