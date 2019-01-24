Sail into long weekend

PLENTY ON: Whitsunday Model Boat Club members will race their model boats at Whitsunday Sailing Club on Australia Day.

A CHANCE to learn to sail, a jumping castle and model boat races will all be part of the activities at Whitsunday Sailing Club over the Australia Day Weekend.

The club is hosting three days of activities, starting on Australia Day itself and running through to the public holiday on the Monday.

Activities will kick off on Saturday with Whitsunday Model Boat Club races in the water in front of the club.

People interested in sailing can also sign up to do so on Saturday.

Upstairs in the club, there will be special Australian-style lunch and dinner buffets, as well as live music, with Mark Roberts playing from 5-7pm and DJX playing Australian anthems from 8-10pm.

Sunday will be a family fun day at the club, with activities on the lawn in front of the club from 12-8pm.

Children will be able to go for a short sail in the club-owned Quests boats between 1-5pm.

Bands and DJs will play throughout the day, with music from 1-8pm.

There will also be a jumping castle from 3-6pm, as well as an Aussie barbecue available.

The public holiday Monday will also see plenty of fun at the club.

A game of cricket will be played on the lawn from 10am, while a morning tea will include Aussie favourites, lamingtons.

Upstairs in the bistro, family trivia will be held from 2pm, while there will be an Australiana trivia night, which will feature questions about Australian history, geography and pop culture, from 7.30pm.

Whitsunday Sailing Club venue manager Stacy Harvey said there was something for everyone all weekend.

"We thought we'd do stuff all weekend. We want people to come and relax and enjoy Airlie Beach,” she said.