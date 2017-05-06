Sailability members enjoy a 'common bond'

IN SPITE of grey clouds and windy conditions, the Whitsunday Sailability crew saw the bright side at Abell Point Marina this morning.

With support from the Variety charity group, which just concluded their water expedition from Mission Beach to Airlie Beach, Sailability members enjoyed a jetski cruise.

Sailability volunteer Andrew Marshall said a united passion for water-based activities put a smile on everyone's face.

"We all share one common bond - water is fun and through that (bond) we give people a chance to enrich their lives and have them feel they achieved something which builds their self confidence to get out and have a go,” he said.

"We give them the confidence to realise they won't drown or fall out of the boat and help them develop.”

Sailability member Emily Rodgers said as someone who had been on the water a few times, she particularly enjoyed the scenery and the fish.

On Friday night, Variety held a presentation for Sailability, donating 18 life jackets to the club.

Mr Marshall said Sailability couldn't be more appreciative.

"Variety have been very good to us with the life jackets and giving everyone us a taste of what it's like on a jetski,” he said.