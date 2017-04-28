Sailing Club to vote on land sale

The Whitsunday Sailing Club will make a big decision on their future on Sunday.

THE Whitsunday Sailing Club will take a step towards securing their future at a special general meeting on Sunday.

The big piece on the agenda will be the sale of the land the club currently owns near the Port of Airlie.

Members will vote on the issue of whether to sell and reap the financial rewards or hold on to the land as an asset.

The small piece of land, lot 104, is located at the north western corner of the Port of Airlie.

Sailing Club Commodore Stu Harris said if the sale went ahead, the money could go towards a $4 million renovation of the club.

"The land's been designated for improvements to the club (and) if we sold (it), we can put (the money) back into the finances,” he said.

"It's got to be for the enhancement for the club.

"(The land) is costing us about $30,000 a year just in rates and things like that.

"(So) we thought rather than keep blowing (that money), we throw it at the club.”

The area that Whitsunday Sailing Club currently owns. Google

Mr Harris said personally he didn't support the selling of the land at this point in time but the decision would be in the members' hands.

"I'm not happy to be selling the land presently but I'm happy for the members to discuss it,” he said.

"If they wish to do it as a unit, then I will go with what the majority suggest.

"I just think presently that it's the wrong time to sell because I don't believe we'll receive the true value.

"I want a new club too but after the cyclone I don't see we're in a position to really be selling off assets.

"Maybe 12 months down the track because I think we'll get more value or closer to its worth.”

However Mr Harris said if the decision didn't reflect his views, he'd still be happy.

"Anything that goes for the benefit of the club, I'm happy to back,” he said.

The club's planned renovation work includes building a training facility downstairs, an extended lounge, new staff facilities, a new restaurant, new kitchen, new carpet and enclosing a section of the balcony.

"(It would) bring it into the 21st century,” Mr Harris said.

"It hasn't had a renovation in 25 years and it's long overdue.”